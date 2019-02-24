ONE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ON NORTH RACE STREET

On Feb. 21, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Race Street on a vehicle that only had one brake light.
Sgt. Jessie Barton contacted Candance Hubbard, Bowling Green, and located syringes, a glass pipe and methamphetamine inside her purse.
Hubbard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Jessie Barton made the arrest.
Hubbard was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
