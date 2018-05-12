Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ONE DEAD AFTER VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN BOWLING GREEN

on 12/05/2018 |

On Sunday, December 2nd at 4:23 PM (CST) the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a two vehicle injury collision. The collision had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 24 mile marker in Bowling Green. Trooper Jonathan Johnson responded to the collision.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Cassandra Garrison (30) of St. Louis, MO was operating a 2015 Dodge Journey Crossover traveling southbound, when according to witnesses, Garrison’s vehicle braked to an extremely low rate of speed. A passenger exited, and Garrison’s vehicle changed direction and began to travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Garrison continued her path of travel, striking a 2003 Ford Mustang in a “head-on” manner. It was being operated by 41 year old Amy Eakles of Alvaton, KY.

Garrison and Eakles were transported on scene via EMS to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green. Eakles was later flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital where she succumbed to injuries at approximately 8:33 PM (CST.) Garrison was transferred Veto Skyline Medical Center Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Jonathan Johnson. Trooper Johnson was assisted on scene by the Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS. No further information is available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ONE DEAD AFTER VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN BOWLING GREEN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DOUG WHITLOW

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
8:56 AM CST on December 05, 2018
Expires:
11:00 AM CST on December 05, 2018
Snow
Currently
30°
Snow
Snow Showers
Wednesday 12/05 70%
High 34° / Low 23°
Snow Showers
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 12/06 10%
High 44° / Low 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 12/07 10%
High 39° / Low 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.