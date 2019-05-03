ONE INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE COLLISION MONDAY

on 03/05/2019 |

On Monday morning, at 8:03 AM, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance with an investigation of a two vehicle injury collision. The collision had occurred on Russellville Road, involving a passenger car and pickup truck, and took place near the Logan County line in the Rockfield community of Warren County. Post 3 Troopers responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Jeffrey W. Cline (49) of Bowling Green, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet pickup while traveling eastbound on Russellville Road. Cline’s vehicle was towing a tandem axle trailer. Meleaha T. Duncan (36) of Russellville, was operating a 2010 Nissan Murano SUV and was also traveling eastbound on Russellville Road. Duncan’s vehicle approached from behind, striking the rear of Cline’s trailer and its contents. Upon impact, the SUV crossed both eastbound lanes entering the median, coming to final rest in the left westbound travel lane of Russellville Road. The pickup came to final rest near the right shoulder of the eastbound lane.

Duncan was transported from the scene and taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center Hospital in Nashville for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. She is currently listed in critical condition. Cline and a passenger refused medical treatment/transport while on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper First Class Kevin Mayfield. He was assisted on the scene by Post 3 troopers, Medical Center EMS, Air Evac, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Browning Fire Department . No further information is available for release at this time.