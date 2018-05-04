ONE THIRD OF AMERICA’S WILDLIFE SPECIES ARE AT RISK OF EXTINCTION

on 04/05/2018 |

Tennessee is the most biologically diverse inland state in the country, but a new report released by the National Wildlife Federation finds that as many as one-third of America’s wildlife species are at increased risk of extinction. According to “Reversing America’s Wildlife Crisis: Securing the Future of Our Fish and Wildlife,” with 150 U-S species listed as extinct, nearly 500 species have not been seen in recent decades and could possibly be extinct. The report comes as Congress is considering a bill that would allocate funds already being collected from oil and gas extraction to protect vulnerable or declining species. Mike Butler with the Tennessee Wildlife Federation says much is at stake in the state.

Species at risk in the Volunteer State include the northern bobwhite quail, the Chickamauga crayfish, the Virginia big-eared bat and the red squirrel. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (HR 4647) is currently in the U-S House Natural Resources Committee. If passed, it would redirect one-point-three billion dollars of existing revenue annually to state-led wildlife conservation efforts.

Bruce Stein with the National Wildlife Federation says as development has spread to even the most rural areas, natural wildlife is running out of room to sustain and survive.

Butler says funding preventive measures would be less costly for the country and the wildlife in the long run.

Currently sportsmen fees fund 80-percent of the state’s wildlife agencies. If the bill passes, it would provide additional funding to broaden the capabilities of the agencies to restore and protect wildlife and their habitats.