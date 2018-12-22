ONLY DEMOCRAT IN KENTUCKY’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE BUDGET COMMITTEE

on 12/22/2018 |

The only Democrat in Kentucky’s congressional delegation will have a powerful position when Congress convenes in January.

Rep. John Yarmuth of Louisville was elected by the Democratic Caucus as chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee, which will become effective when Democrats take control of the House. He has served as the Democrats’ ranking minority member while Republicans controlled the chamber.

Yarmuth, 71, who will begin his seventh term in Congress, announced the selection Thursday on Twitter. Later, he issued a statement saying:

“I am proud to have been elected chairman of the House Budget Committee for the 116th Congress by my colleagues and am honored by the faith they have placed in me. Budgets are a statement of our values, and with our majority, Democrats will fight to ensure our budget charts a fiscally responsible path while investing in our national priorities and expanding economic opportunities for all Americans. I look forward to helping get Congress back on the side of the American people.”

Born and raised in Louisville, Yarmuth graduated from Atherton High School and Yale University. Before being elected to Congress, Yarmuth operated LEO Weekly, or Louisville Eccentric Observer, an alternative newspaper geared toward the Louisville community, which he founded in 1990.

His first taste of politics came when he worked for Republican U. S. Sen, Marlow Cook, from 1971-75. He returned home to found Louisville Today magazine, which published from 1976-82, then later worked as a vice-president for University Relations at the University of Louisville, prior to staring LEO.

Regarding the budget committee, Yarmuth said, “Creating a responsible federal budget is key to revitalizing our economy and building a strong foundation for future generations. The committee analyzes the president’s budget recommendations and reconciles it with congressional priorities to craft legislation that will chart all federal government expenditures.”

While the 116th Congress can convene as early as Jan.3, it will be one of the final acts of the current Congress to set the starting date.