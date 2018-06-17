on 06/17/2018 |

Opal Ann “Opie” Gibson, 75, Cave City, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 14, 2018. She was born June 18, 1942 in Louisville to the late Brady and Blanche Bagby Sullivan and was the widow of Garland “Poncho” Gibson. She was a retired retail clerk at Higdon Service Station, Cave City.

Survivors include a brother, Wendell (Treva) Sullivan, Greensburg; a nephew, Tim Gibson, Cave City; 3 nieces, Tammy Sullivan, Greensburg, Terri Sullivan, Florida, Cindy Ritchie, Versailles; three great nephews, Scott Gibson and Ryan Gibson, both of Cave City, Dylan Blakeman, Greensburg; three great nieces, Miranda Blakeman, Greensburg, Kellie Ballard and Hailee Ochoa, both of Cave City; and a special friend, Brenda Usry, Cave City. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Gleason Sullivan.

Graveside services will be at 4PM Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Cave City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.