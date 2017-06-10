Logo


OPAL IRENE TURNER PITCOCK

on 10/06/2017 |

Opal Irene Turner Pitcock, 91, of Lafayette, TN passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville KY.

She was born October 23, 1925 in Monroe County to the late Radford Tuner and Donnie Brandon Turner. She was a homemaker and a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church. She was the widow to Cordell Hance Pitcock.

She is survived by three sons: Harold Pitcock of Lafayette, TN, James Pitcock and wife Pam of Flat Rock, NC, Donald Pitcock and wife Michele of Whitebluff, TN, three sisters: Pauline King and husband J.R. of Bowling Green, KY, Ruby Hale of Carthage, TN, Barbara Nell Taylor of Louisville, KY, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: Billy Turner, Bobby Turner and Joseph Elzie Turner, one sister: Hazel Schoolcraft and one daughter-in-law: Dorothy Pitcock.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel with burial in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11:00AM Saturday, October 7, 2017 and after 8:00AM Sunday, October 8, 2017 until time of service at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

