OPAL SNEED COOMER (UPDATED)

on 11/26/2018 |

Opal Sneed Coomer, 84, Edmonton, died Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care Center.  Born April 9, 1934 in Colombia, KY she was a daughter of the late Sally Frances Moore and Charlie Sneed. She was the widow of Frank Alfred Coomer. She retired from Sorenson and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Coomer and Norman (Melissa) Coomer, both of Edmonton; one brother Ralph Sneed, Edmonton; 8 grandchildren Michelle (Alan) Bradshaw, Jeremy [Mo] (Jennifer) Coomer, Angie (Davey) Green, Sierra Coomer, Maranda (Ethen) Pierce, Mary Coomer, Matthew Coomer and Ryan Kilgore; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death besides her husband and parents by one son Richard [Red] Coomer and one sister Ruth Cape.

Funeral services will be at 1PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Froedge officiating. Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 26, 2018, 4:00-8:00 PM and on Tuesday after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Moore Cemetery.

