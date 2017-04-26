HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES TO PROVIDE $485M TO HELP STATES FIGHT OPIOID ADDICTION



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the following comments today regarding the announcement by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to provide $485 million in grants to help states fight opioid addiction:

“I applaud the Trump Administration for its work to help fight the opioid addiction that is plaguing the Commonwealth and our nation. The implementation of the 21st Century Cures bill, bipartisan legislation that I helped shepherd through the Senate, will bolster medical innovation by promoting critical investments in research and treatment development. It also puts patients first and helps strengthen the kind of research and treatments needed to cure the most devastating diseases. The funding provided by this grant program will be welcome news to those in Kentucky and across the country working to help fight opioid abuse.”