ORA E. MOORE

on 05/01/2018 |

Ora E. Moore, 53, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred Huff Hatfield.

She is survived by one son: James Bowe (Misty); one daughter: Robin Horton (Ricky); her fiancé’: Dralin Shockley; seven grandchildren: Elby McClellan, Clarissa Bowe, James Robert Bowe, Bailey Bowe, Destiny Horton and Ricky Horton, Jr.; one brother: William Herbert Hatfield; two sisters: Mildred Davidson and Vickie Hatfield; one half brother: Arthur Hatfield.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Mary 4, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

