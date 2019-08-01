Logo


ORENE G LOGSDON

on 01/08/2019 |

Orene G. Logsdon, 86 of Cub Run passed away Sunday morning at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Edward & Lula Highbaugh Gonterman.  Mrs. Logsdon was a member of the Cherry Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wash Logsdon, two sisters Opal Strange & Onas Strange and four brothers Oral, Robert, Alfred & her twin Ogene Gonterman.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Orene G. Logsdon will be 12noon Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Cherry Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Randall Kessinger officiating.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 3-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Saturday after 10am at the Cherry Springs Baptist Church.

