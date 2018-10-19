on 10/19/2018 |

Orvel Leonard Nunnally, 93, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 19, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Orvel was born at Slick Rock, the son of the late Leonard and Omie Shirley Nunnally. He was a retired from Sorensen Manufacturing and more recently was self-employed in the lawn and landscaping business. He had attended South Green St. Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby; son Wallace Nunnally and wife Dixie of Glasgow; grandson Michael Nunnally and wife Trisha of Glasgow; 2 great-grandchildren Raelyn and Owen Nunnally; a sister Joy Shive of Edmonton and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Jasper and Lemore Nunnally and 2 sisters Marie Nunnally and Iva Pearl Pedigo.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.