ORVILLE CLARK

01/04/2019

Orville Clark, age 71, of Park City, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was a native of Munfordville and he had owned and operated Fulks Welding Shop at Cave City, a retired employee of the National Park Service at Mammoth Cave and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Faye Rucker Clark; his parents, Dewey Clark &  Mona Carroll Clark; two brothers, Rondell Clark and Russell Clark; three sisters, Oma Puckett, Beulah Gray and Pauline Price.

He is survived by one daughter, Sherry Clark Bryant of Lexington, NC; four sons, Jason Clark of Horse Cave, Shawn Clark of Cave City, Todd Clark of Hiseville, and Troy Clark of Glasgow; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dollie Duff & Hazel Alvin both of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Merle  & Liz Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery, with full Military Honors.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.

