Otis Dell “O. D.” Page

on 09/11/2017 |

Otis Dell “O. D.” Page, 68, of Brownsville, KY died Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Martin County, KY he was the son of the late Otis and Nell Clifton Page.

Survivors include 2 daughters Amy Page Horton (Charles) of Smiths Grove, KY and Amanda Page of Indiana; 2 sons Harley Page (Brandi) of Indiana and Christopher Page (Amy) of Arizona; 7 grandchildren Andrew, Daniel and Samuel Horton, Chloe, Olsen, Cooper and Owen Page. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Danny Ray Page.

Mr. Page chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

