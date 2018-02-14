OTIS DUNCAN GAGLE, JR

on 02/14/2018 |

Otis Duncan Cagle, Jr., age 94, of Horse Cave, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, FL. He was a native of Greenville, TN and a longtime member of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. WWII veteran where he served in the 10th Armored Division receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Though characterized as a workaholic, O.D. found time to devote his talents to charitable and civic organizations. He served as president of Horse Cave Rotary Club, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Caverna Independent School Board and chairman of the Horse Cave Industrial Foundation. It is no wonder in 1975, the Horse Cave Chamber of Commerce voted O. D. as Citizen of the Year. Considered by friends as a person who would rather give than receive, O. D. has cast his shadow on his community and Horse Cave State Bank, providing an example of service to all who knew him. He also was a member of numerous other community Boards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Duncan Cagle, Sr. and Mae Hicks Cagle, and his loving wife, Tommye Williamson Cagle, and a sister-in-law, Betty Cagle.

He is survived by daughter, Jean Anne Cagle Doyle and husband, Blake, Winter Haven, FL; grandson, Matt Doyle and wife, Katie, Jupiter FL; and great-granddaughter, Lilly Doyle; one brother, Bob Cagle, Myrtle Beach, SC; one niece, Judy Clendenning & husband, Randy, Texas; two nephews, Jim Cagle & wife, Sabrina, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mike Cagle and wife, Brandy, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Horse Cave United Methodist Church under the direction of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with military honors conducted by D.A.V. Chapter #20 Glasgow. Visitation on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and on Sunday from 12 noon until time of service at the church