01/16/2018

Otis Jewell White 85, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. He was born at Lecta, KY the son of the late Russell and Pauline Dean White and grandson of the late Alice and T.L. Dean. Mr. White was a farmer and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church. His hobbies included being a HAM radio operator.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Elmore White; a nephew Jimmy White and wife Diane and their children James, Jess and Leah White of Glasgow; a niece Sandy Corbin and husband Kenneth of Glasgow; 3 sisters-in-law Frances Groce and Carol White of Glasgow and Pauletta Basham of Bowling Green; 2 brothers-in-law Bobby Elmore and wife Sue of Glasgow and Paul David Elmore and wife Linda of Lucas. Several other nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby White and 3 sisters, Barbara Nickerson, Sarah Alice White and Virginia Nell White.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:30pm until 8:00pm.