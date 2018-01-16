Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

OTIS JEWELL WHITE

on 01/16/2018 |

Otis Jewell White 85, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  He was born at Lecta, KY the son of the late Russell and Pauline Dean White and grandson of the late Alice and T.L. Dean.  Mr. White was a farmer and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.  He was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church.  His hobbies included being a HAM radio operator.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Elmore White; a nephew Jimmy White and wife Diane and their children James, Jess and Leah White of Glasgow; a niece Sandy Corbin and husband Kenneth of Glasgow; 3 sisters-in-law Frances Groce and Carol White of Glasgow and Pauletta Basham of Bowling Green; 2 brothers-in-law Bobby Elmore and wife Sue of Glasgow and Paul David Elmore and wife Linda of Lucas.  Several other nieces and nephews also survive.  In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby White and 3 sisters, Barbara Nickerson, Sarah Alice White and Virginia Nell White.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:30pm until 8:00pm.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “OTIS JEWELL WHITE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Bernard Francis

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
10:58 AM CST on January 16, 2018
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 16, 2018
Snow
Currently
11°
Snow
Snow
Tuesday 01/16 100%
High 13° / Low 3°
Snow
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/17 10%
High 23° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/18 10%
High 36° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.