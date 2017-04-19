Otis Taylor Turner, age 92 of Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Marrowbone, died April 19, 2017 at home. He was born in Marrowbone, Ky. to the late James Elvin and Lola Ann Norris Turner. He was a WWII Veteran and of the Baptist faith. He worked in California most of his adult life working in the aircraft industry.

He is survived by two daughters Deborah Turner of Glasgow and Patsy Turner of Ventura, California, and one son James Turner and wife Bobbie of Bowling Green. He is also survived by7 grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Jeffrey, Ricky, Mikel, Chris and Jason and 7 great grand children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife Opal Jewell Capps Turner, one son Larry Turner, three sisters Pearl Smith, Hazel Thomas, Grace Muse and one brother Ed Turner.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday April 23, 2017 from 1:00 till 7:00 pm and after 7:00 am on Monday till service time of 1:00.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Southern Ky. and can be made at the funeral home.