“OURS IS A NATION OF SECOND CHANCES” IS WHAT GOV BEVIN SAID

Saying he believes in giving second chances, Gov. Matt Bevin signed an executive order Wednesday that will give convicted felons a chance to work in state government.

The Fair Chance Employment Initiative eliminates the requirement for applicants to check a box indicating criminal convictions on the initial job application for positions in the executive branch of state government.

“Ours is a nation of second chances, founded upon core principles that include mercy and redemption,” Bevin said. “The simple act of removing this box will help to level the playing field for all applicants, and it is my sincere hope that many of the private employers in our state will consider doing the same thing.”

The governor said removing the “box” from applications could create a stronger pool of job candidates.

“The anecdotal belief is that, all else being equal, those with checked boxes are likely to be set aside – the irony being those may be the most qualified candidates, but the employer wouldn’t necessarily know.”

Bevin said job applications can be asked during the interview process if they have criminal histories, and background checks can still be done.

“It’s fair; it’s appropriate; it’s evenhanded; and it’s what we’re going to do here in Kentucky,” he said.

Knocking down barriers to ex-cons getting jobs, Bevin said, will help reduce recidivism and improve public safety.

However, postponing that inquiry until after the initial application provides applicants with a better opportunity to explain their backgrounds.

“We want to make sure everyone gets fair consideration for the jobs that make our Commonwealth run,” said Personnel Secretary Tom Stephens.

Conservative estimates from the National Employment Law Project indicate that nearly 70 million people in the United States have a criminal record of some type. Employment is a key factor in keeping people from re-offending, according to several national studies.

“When ex-offenders are able to find stable jobs, they are able to support their families and find new purpose for their lives,” said Justice Secretary John Tilley. “Studies show that removing that box and giving a person a chance at an interview increases the likelihood they will get a job.”

Twenty-four states and more than 150 cities and counties – including Metro Louisville – have adopted fair chance hiring practices.

Bevin’s order builds on Kentucky’s effort to enact smart criminal justice reforms that enhance public safety while also rehabilitating offenders. Last year, the governor signed legislation to allow for expungement of certain low-level felonies after a person has completed the terms of their criminal sentence. The legislature also is expected to consider a criminal justice reform bill when they return to session next week.

Bevin issued the executive order on the new approach to state hiring during a press conference in the Rotunda Wednesday morning, prior to the final meeting of the Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, which he formed last June.