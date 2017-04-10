Ovine Cowles Adwell, 81 of Bowling Green died Sunday April 9, 2017 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Clarence and Lois Cowles, wife of the late Russell Ellis Adwell, and preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Ronnie Adwell. She was a member of the Chenoweth Park Baptist Church.

Her survivors include two daughters, Vivian Cline and Becky Butler; four grandchildren, Jennifer Jackson, Jason Jackson, Stephanie Cline, Mandy Jackson; four great grandchildren, Deanna Southern, Kitana Tucker, Deven Jackson, Lily Jackson; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.