Owen D. Richardson 60 of Glasgow, died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at his home. He was born in Chicago, IL and was a self-employed carpenter and craftsman. He was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Mary “Cookie” Richardson; mother-in-law Alice Meador; 2 sisters-in-law Sherry Ross and Debbie Billingsley (Danny) of Glasgow; a niece and 3 nephews Wendi Tatum, Jonas, Jacob and Westley Billingsley; 3 special aunts including Mary South of Glasgow and one in New Jersey and one in Tennessee. He also leaves behind his pet dog, Little Bit.

A memorial service will be at the First Nazarene Church on Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.