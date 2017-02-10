Logo


OWEN D RICHARDSON

on 10/02/2017 |

Owen D. Richardson 60 of Glasgow, died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at his home.  He was born in Chicago, IL and was a self-employed carpenter and craftsman.  He was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Mary “Cookie” Richardson; mother-in-law Alice Meador; 2 sisters-in-law Sherry Ross and Debbie Billingsley (Danny) of Glasgow; a niece and 3 nephews Wendi Tatum, Jonas, Jacob and Westley Billingsley; 3 special aunts including Mary South of Glasgow and one in New Jersey and one in Tennessee.  He also leaves behind his pet dog, Little Bit.

A memorial service will be at the First Nazarene Church on Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 PM.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

