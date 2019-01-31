Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

OWEN “WAYNE” CAMPBELL

on 01/31/2019 |

Owen “Wayne” Campbell, age 75, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on February 14, 1943 to the late Owen and Mae Johnson Campbell. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Jannie Hogan Campbell, who survives.

Wayne retired from DESA as a material handler, and was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.   

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Tracy Campbell of Nicholasville; one daughter, Felicia Graham (Larry) of Pig; seven grandchildren, Dylan Campbell (Mary), Colin Campbell, Cameron Campbell, Tyler Campbell, Shayna Campbell, Zackery Graham (Abby) and Morgan Graham; one step granddaughter, Lauren Potts (David); two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Olivia Campbell; one step great-granddaughter, Zoey Potts; one brother, Danny Campbell (Margie) of Brownsville; two sisters, Ethel Campbell and Jeanetta Cowles (Bobby) all of Louisville; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Campbell, and seven siblings, Roma, Emmett and Dallis Campbell, Geretta Ray, Carol Lindsey, Elizabeth Lay and Edna Denham. 

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, #401, Louisville, KY  40205. 

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Friday, February 1, 2019

9 AM – 8 PM, Saturday, February 2, 2019

9 AM – 1:30, Sunday, February 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 PM, Sunday, February 3, 2019

Oak Grove United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “OWEN “WAYNE” CAMPBELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JENNIFER FREEMAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:01 PM CST on January 31, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on February 01, 2019
Overcast
Currently
28°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/31 60%
High 31° / Low 26°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/01 60%
High 41° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/02 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.