on 05/29/2018 |

Pamela Edmunds, 62, Glasgow, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Leo Johnson and Patty Louis Wilson Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband O. C. Edmunds; two sons: Ronnie Johnson and Donnie Johnson both of Glasgow; one daughter: Quita Holten of Louisville; two sisters: Linda Jones and Nancy Johnson both of Louisville; a nephew, Terry Johnson; several step-children; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 1 niece.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Faye Johnson and one nephew, Tony Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Old Rocky Hill Baptist Church with burial in the Pleasant Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.