Pamela Harper Humes, 61 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at her residence

The Warren Coun ty native was a daughter of the late Louis “Louie” and Sadie Bowles Harper and was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Clark, one son, Chris Moore, one brother, James Louis Rowley and one sister, Rosetta Windham. Pam was of the Pentecostal faith, she was a retired employee of nutrition and dining services for the Warren County School System.

Her survivors include her husband, Roger Humes; a son, Louis Moore; two sisters, Patty Goodall and Loretta Chandler; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, Makayla, Samuel, Amber, Joseph, and Tim; one great grandson, Ryker; several nieces and nephews; her lifetime friends, Brenda Graham and Tonya Owens

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Iva Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation 1:00-8:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Inlieu of flower donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104