PAMELA HORTON

on 02/14/2018

Pamela Horton, 68 of Frankfort passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6 at her home.  She was the daughter of Alvin Horton and Clara Meredith Horton.

She is survived by four sons-Billy Joe Ford & wife Christine of Austin, TX

Troy Wayne Griffin & wife Jackie of Austin, TX

Lee Anthony Geary & wife Anna of KY

Gary Hank Thompson

Two brothers-Billy Horton & wife Joyce of Munfordville

James Horton & wife Lydia of Lexington

She was preceded in death by a son Johnathon Griffin, a brother Gary E. Horton and a sister Verna G. Riley

Funeral services for Pamela Horton will be 11am Saturday, Feb. 17 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

