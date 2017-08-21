Logo


PAMELA JEAN GENTRY

on 08/21/2017 |

Pamela Jean Gentry, 59 of Lexington, KY formally of Cave City, KY died Friday, August 18, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.  She was born in Ely, MN the daughter of the late Cleo Riggs and Patricia Amitrano and companion David Powell of Cave City. Mrs. Gentry was a waitress at the Waffle House and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother she is survived by 4 sons Kevin Gentry (Heather) of Glasgow, Sammy Gentry (Patricia) Cave City, Mark Riggs of Mobile, AL and John Gentry of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren Celena Gentry, Kristin Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Jaried Gentry, Maliah Gentry, Griffin Gentry, Haley Gentry and Shelby Gentry; 2 brothers Laymon Riggs of Glasgow, Brian Riggs of Cave City; 2 sisters Carrie Riggs of Cave City and Dawn Lowe of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until time for the service at the funeral home. Family request that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made toward funeral expenses.

