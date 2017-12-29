Logo


Pamela Jean “Pam” Wilson Scott

on 12/29/2017 |

Mrs. Pamela Jean “Pam” (Wilson) Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years, 9 months, and 19 days. She was born in Santa Paula, California on Wednesday, March 8, 1950, the daughter of Marion, Jr. and Patty Jean (Brown) Wilson. She was of Christian faith, attended Marrowbone United Methodist Church, and was a Seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing and a Home Health Nursing Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Jean Wilson, two sons, Eric Scott, Jeffrey Scott, and her maternal grandmother, Edna Brown. She is survived by her father, Junior Wilson of Glasgow, Kentucky, her husband, Dale Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed on Wednesday, July 5, 1972, her son, Derrick (and Melissa) Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, her brothers, Rick (and Pam) Wilson of Bloomington, Indiana, Dale Robert (and Debra) Wilson of Celina, Tennessee, her grandchildren, Makayla Poland, Kelsey Wix, Creed Scott, Morgan Hunter, Autumn Scott, and her great-grandchildren, Makynlee Cockrill and Oliver Scott.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12 Noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

