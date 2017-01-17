Mrs. Pansy Spears Wagoman of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 98 years, 3 months, and 4 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, October 13, 1918, the daughter of Walter Vincent and Velar Spears. She was a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wagoman, sisters, Edith Murphy, Opal Moore, Mae Smith, Dimple Spears, and brothers, Hoy Spears, Sr., Walter Vincent Spears, Jr., and Marvin Spears.

She is survived by her children, Aira Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky, James (and Shelia) Riddle of Greenwood, Indiana, Inis (and Doug) Sanders of Indianapolis, Indiana, Roger (and Mildred) Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky, Joseph (and Janet) Surratt of Whiteland, Indiana, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Spears Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky was honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.