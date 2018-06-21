PARK CITY AND CARGILL CELEBRATE PARKS AND PARTNERSHIPS

on 06/21/2018 |

Park City got some helping hands yesterday and their park looks a lot different.

Yesterday was Green Day in Park City

Robbie Toms is the manager of Park City’s Cargill plant, and he led a team of nearly 20 of his own employees as they took part in Cargill’s annual “Green Day”. Toms says that the plant shut down for four hours, but the employees stayed on the clock and they all headed down to the park in Park City to help clean up debris and give something back to their community

Mayor Shannon Crumpton was all smiles as folks pitched in and says since they’ve gotten the new playground equipment and pavilion at the park folks are using it all the time:

Cargill also presented the city with a check for $7000, which will certainly help the city as they continue to upgrade their parks. City Commissioner Leon Higginbotham says it is great to have a community partner like Cargill:

The park is located right beside the city’s Lions Club and the historic Bell’s Tavern.