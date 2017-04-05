PARK CITY IS A BUSTLING COMMUNITY



“Doing big things.” That’s how Park City Mayor Shannon Crumpton described the recent activity in the city. From the recent 100 plus that attended the trail town meeting to the ongoing construction of the community center, Park City is certainly bustling. Construction of the new Senior/Community Center is almost complete and Mayor Crumpton says that it’ll be a place everyone can use:



Park City Mayor - Shannon Crumpton

John Bell, with Sonora based John Bell Construction, was awarded the government grant project:



Bell says that the construction should be finished in the next couple of weeks.