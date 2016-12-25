Logo


PARK CITY MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

On Friday night 23 DEC 2016 at approximately 2209 hours Officer Edwards of the Cave City Police Department observed a red Ford Ranger traveling Southbound on N Dixie HWY 20mph below the speed limit, nearly striking several mailboxes on the right shoulder of the road. Edwards initiated a traffic stop on S Dixie HWY. The driver was identified Kirby A. Harper of Park City. Further investigation lead to the discovery that Mr. Harper operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Also seized from the vehicle was an open alcoholic beverage container, a small baggies of Marijuana and a pipe with marijuana in the bowl. Harper was charged with DUI 1st, possession of Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

