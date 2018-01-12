PARK CITY MAN DEAD FOLLOWING A REPORTED FAMILY DISPUTE

on 12/01/2018 |

Few details have been released and the investigation is continuing into the death of a Park City man. At approximately 12:36pm Friday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting following a family dispute at 3888 Peters Creek Road. After arriving, deputy’s located Mark Adam Bellamy 29 of Park City at the residence with a single gunshot wound. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.