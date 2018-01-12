Few details have been released and the investigation is continuing into the death of a Park City man. At approximately 12:36pm Friday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting following a family dispute at 3888 Peters Creek Road. After arriving, deputy’s located Mark Adam Bellamy 29 of Park City at the residence with a single gunshot wound. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
PARK CITY MAN DEAD FOLLOWING A REPORTED FAMILY DISPUTE
on 12/01/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Cynthia Rowland of the Barren County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, accepts the 2018 Gold Star Award of Excellence from Vicki Bryant, chair of the Kentucky Farm Bureau state Women’s Committee. The award was presented during a November 30 recognition program at the 99th Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting.12/01/2018 - 0 Comment
-
LOCAL CONGRESSMAN BRETT GUTHRIE RELEASES STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PRESIDENT BUSH12/01/2018 - 0 Comment
-
WORD OF SCHOOL SHOOTING PROVES FALSE; WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATES12/01/2018 - 0 Comment
JO ANNE LONDON
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
The location could not be found.
No Responses to “PARK CITY MAN DEAD FOLLOWING A REPORTED FAMILY DISPUTE”