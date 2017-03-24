PARK CITY PARTICIPATES IN THE TRAIL TOWN INITIATIVE

Around 100 people came out Thursday evening to talk about making Park City a Trail Town.

The Trail Town initiative is a program in which cities apply for state grant funding to construct walking and cycling trails. Park City’s trail would begin at Belles Tavern and continue through the city to the Old Dixie Hwy. Joe Duvall has lived in Park City since the 1940s:

Eddie Bruner is an avid cyclist and he sits on the Cave Country Trails board. Bruner says that trails not only bring people to the community but improve the quality of life for the people that live there:

With the standing-room-only crowd and the number of people that signed up to help, Mayor Shannon Crumpton says she is excited about the project:

Grant award announcements will be made in late summer or early fall, with trail construction following shortly after.