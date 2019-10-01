Logo


PARK INVITES VISITORS TO SEE SAND HILL CRANES

01/10/2019

Each year, thousands of Sandhill Cranes make Barren River Lake a stop on their journey back home. Join Barren River Lake State Resort Park during its Nature Watch Weekend Jan. 23-27 to get up close to these beautiful cranes as they migrate through the area.
Participants can register for one of two trips. The morning sunrise trip takes guests to the roosting site before sunrise to experience the beauty of the cranes leaving the roost as they journey to nearby cornfields to spend the day. The sunset trip begins by viewing the birds in the cornfields and ends at the roosting site so you may view the magnificence of thousands of cranes circling overhead as they get ready to settle down for the night.
The dates selected are based on historical records under normal weather conditions in January and past trends of the cranes’ arrival in this area. This narrow window of opportunity can vary by several days based on weather and the cranes’ migration schedule.
The registration fee includes all educational sessions, a box lunch, a long sleeve t-shirt, and your choice of a morning or afternoon tour by van.
Call the park at 270-646-2151 for information and reservations.

