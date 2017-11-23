on 11/23/2017 |

Parker Page, 83 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was the son of the late Carlos & Mora Highbaugh Page. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family and his dog Whitie. Mr. Page was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife Genevive Hughes Page and by two sisters Eva Schmeltz & Shirley Madison.

He is survived by one daughter-Cherie Sanders & hus. Thelbert of Munfordville

Two sons-Phil Hester & wife Karen of Franklin, KY

Larry Ice & wife Kathryn of Elizabethtown

Six grandchildren-Whitney Sacca, Amber Espinola, Nicole Thompson, Courtney Wren, Todd Hester and Daryl Hester and 13 great grandchildren

One brother-Stacy Page of Louisville

Three sisters-Arles Vincent of Brownsville

Sue Miller and Mary Brewer both of Louisville

Funeral services for Parker Page will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Templeman officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am-8pm and after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.