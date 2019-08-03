PARKS AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETING RESCHEDULED

on 03/08/2019 |

The planning and development committee set for March 12 has been cancelled.

A special called meeting of the committee will be held on March 14 at 4 p.m. in the Parks and Recreation office at 309 South Liberty St.

On the agenda: online registration for spring sports, updates on Gorin Park and Twyman Park, updates on American Legion Park, update of master Plan contract suspension, and next steps in proceeding to secure funds for park improvements.