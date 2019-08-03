Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PARKS AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETING RESCHEDULED

on 03/08/2019 |

The planning and development committee set for March 12 has been cancelled.

A special called meeting of the committee will be held on March 14 at 4 p.m. in the Parks and Recreation office at 309 South Liberty St.

On the agenda: online registration for spring sports, updates on Gorin Park and Twyman Park, updates on American Legion Park, update of master Plan contract suspension, and next steps in proceeding to secure funds for park improvements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PARKS AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETING RESCHEDULED”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTS BASKETBALL TEAM


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/08 60%
High 46° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/09 100%
High 63° / Low 45°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Sunday 03/10 10%
High 57° / Low 37°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.