Parks & Rec Committee Will Recommend Transferring Property at Gorin Park To School Board

on 08/17/2018 |

The Parks and Recreation Committee for the City of Glasgow held a special-called meeting, yesterday, for the purpose of discussing Richardson Field and Nelson Field in Gorin Park being considered as a possible transfer of property to the Glasgow Independent School Board. The committee is made up of City Council members Marna Kirkpatrick, Chastity Lowery, Patrick Gaunce, Freddie Norris, and Stacy Hammer. Other Council members present at the committee meeting included Wendell Honeycutt, Brad Groce, and Greg Harris. Dr. Barrett Lessenberry was the lone representative present from the Glasgow School Board.

Parks and Recreation Director, Eddie Furlong was clear that he was in favor of giving the school what it and Dr. Amy Allen, Glagow High School Principal, had asked for at Monday’s City Council meeting. Her proposal included the basketball and tennis courts as well as the two baseball and softball diamonds, and a fence to protect the property. Furlong said, it is easier to include the courts because the school system would maintain them. He also added that the entrance to the park is locked in the evenings at 10pm.

The fence appeared to be the biggest issue amongst those present. Council Member Wendell Honeycutt voiced concerns about giving the property to the school because it would limit public access to a city park. Another non-committee councilman, Brad Groce, said that it would be hard to find a high school facility that allowed public access during the season of that particular sport.

For Director Furlong, he said the proposal was a “win-win” because the school would take on the upgrades to those facilities in return for some form of reimbursement from the school board to upgrade other parks. Patrick Gaunce and Chastity Lowery both added that the city’s master plan wouldn’t place as high of a priority on those upgrades and that it would likely be 5 years before those upgrades were complete. Furlong also added that the upgrades would be scheduled as 1,2,5, and 10-year projects.

Dr. Lessenberry made it a point to tell the committee that what the school board needs is an option to consider in the form of an offer from the city council. The School will build a new softball field, whether it be at Gorin Park or on the GHS campus. Lessenberry explained that before they have to possibly purchase adjacent property to the high school campus and build the 8th softball field in the city, perhaps it would be possible to form a partnership similar to many others in which the city and the school worked together “harmoniously”; citing examples such as the Golf Team, Baseball Team, and Liberty Street Campus as well as allowing the Swim Team to use the indoor pool at the YMCA, which he says would be an enormous maintenance cost for the school system.

Councilman Freddie Norris was not completely opposed to the proposal, but did express concerns about the fencing, and the restriction of public use. So, when it came time to vote on whether or not to recommend to the city council that they move forward with an offer to the Glasgow School Board, Norris voted by saying, “No, but open” and that under the right circumstances he could vote Yes. Chairwoman Lowery, Kirkpatrick, Gaunce, and Hammer all voted Yes. Chairwoman Lowery will recommend to the full city council to offer a modified version of Dr. Allen’s proposal to transfer ownership of the fields and adjacent property to the school. It will then be up to the council to take action on the matter. It is possible that a special-called meeting could take place for either entity in the coming weeks due to the fact that the next regular meetings for both the school board and the council will take place on the same night.