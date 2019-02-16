PAROLE OFFICER ARRESTED ON OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

on 02/16/2019 |

On February 12th, 2019 Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a complaint from a Parolee in Cumberland County regarding her Probation Parole Officer, 33 year old Tyler Young of Albany KY.

Following a three day covert investigation Young was arrested this afternoon and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Official Misconduct 1st degree. Young was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

This case remains under investigation by Detective Kenny Brown.