PART 2 – BARREN COUNTY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury ahs returned the following indictments:

42 year old Samantha Victoria Mills, of Cave City, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. Mills was allowed to remain on a current bond, GPD Officer Nick Houchens testified in the case.

31 year old Josie Bishop, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on two counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE and POSSEESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEERNLAIA. BCSO Deputy Jason Morgan testified in the case and arraignment is scheduled for February 27th.

47 year old Terri Lopez, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and one count of RESISTING ARREST. GPD Officer Charles Clark testified in the case and Lopez was allowed to remain on a current bond

59 year old Robert Andrew Lawson, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE. CCPD Officer James Roberts testified and Lawson was allowed to remain on a current bond.

28 year old John C. Whitley, of Glasgow, was indicted on three total counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER and FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified in the case and Whitley was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.