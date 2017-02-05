PART 3 – BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

50 year old Michael Kinslow fo Scottsville, 27 year old Heather Boston of Edmonton and 31 year old Ashley Brooke Hurt, of Glasgow, were all included on a single indictment. Each will face one count of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, with Hurt’s being the 3rd OR MORE OFFENSE. Kinslow was additionally charged with one count of POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. Kinslow and Hurt were allowed to remain on a current bond. Boston’s bail was set at $2500. GPD Officer Justin Claywell testified in the case.

28 year old Taylor Nicole Jester and 30 year old Christopher Jordan Maxey, both of Glasgow were included on a single indictment. Both will face TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, TRAFFICKING IN SYNTHETIC DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC DRUGS,

Additionally Jester was indicted on POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON, PERMITTING AN UNLICENSED OPERATOR TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE, PUBLIC INTOXICATION and FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE. Maxey will face additional counts of FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE 2ND DEGREE, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED LICENSE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Charges stem from events that occurred in late August of last year. GPD Officer Justin Claywell testified in the case. Maxey’s bail was set at $2500. Jester was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.