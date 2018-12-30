Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PART OF OHIO RIVER IN KENTUCKY REOPENS AFTER MISHAP

on 12/30/2018 |

Part of Ohio River in Kentucky re-opened after barge mishap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a section of the Ohio River in Kentucky has re-opened after a tugboat and coal barge accident forced its closing.
Coast Guard officials say a towing vessel was pushing 15 loaded coal barges when it hit the 2nd Street Bridge on the Ohio River in Louisville on Tuesday.
The crash caused the 15 barges to break free. The Coast Guard says six barges have sunk.
Coast Guard officials said late Friday that the Ohio River has reopened to all vessel traffic from Twelve Mile Island to McAlpine Lock and Dam. The Coast Guard said Saturday that traffic is only permitted during daylight hours and with an assist vessel.
A city official says the coal spill is not expected to affect drinking water.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PART OF OHIO RIVER IN KENTUCKY REOPENS AFTER MISHAP”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Bruce and Vicky Jones

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
5:10 AM CST on December 30, 2018
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on December 30, 2018
Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/30 0%
High 53° / Low 43°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Monday 12/31 100%
High 68° / Low 42°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.