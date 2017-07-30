Logo


PAT HAGAN

on 07/30/2017 |

Pat Hagan 68 of Rocky Hill died Saturday, jULY 29, 2017 in Madison, Tennessee. She was a former owner of Southern Kentucky Pools and a member of the Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

Pat was born March 11, 1949 in Warren County to the late Don Robinson and Martha Keith Curtis and was married to the late Raymond Hagan, SR.

She is survived by her fiancé Eddie Groce of Smiths Grove; one son, Raymond Hagan, JR (Carlet) of Rocky Hill; one sister, Sue Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren, Logan, Scotty, and Mason Hagan.

Funeral services for Pat Hagan will be held at 2pm Wednesday at the Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 2pm Tuesday at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel and after 10Am Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Pat Hagan Memorial Fund in care of Patton Funeral Home.

