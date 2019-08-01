on 01/08/2019 |

Patricia Ann Chenoweth, 80, of Glasgow, KY died Monday evening, January 7, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Laura Belle Davis Inman. Mrs. Chenoweth was also preceded in death by her husband, Selby Thomas “Pete” Chenoweth and her son, Eric Thomas Chenoweth. Patricia was a nurse and formerly employed at T. J. Samson Community Hospital and the Glasgow I.C.F. where she retired. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Scott (Jeff) of Park City and Micky Froggett (John) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Natasha Rascoe (Ben) of Glasgow, Haley Crawford (Nick) of Oakland, KY, Anakate Froggett of Glasgow, Ashley Scott Holleman (Chad) of Glasgow and Luke Scott of Nashville, TN; 4 great-grandchildren, Myles, Tripp and Palmer Rascoe and Laurel Holleman; a sister Dolly Thomason of Charleston, SC; a sister-in-law Elfreda Lewis and a nephew Mike Lewis both of Glasgow and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm Wednesday.