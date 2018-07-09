Logo


PATRICIA ANN HARPER BRAGG

on 09/07/2018 |

Patricia Ann Harper Bragg, 74, of Cave City, KY died Friday, September 07, 2018 at her residence.  Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Dixie Ennis Basil.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Ron Harper.  Mrs. Bragg was a member of the Whites Chapel Church, a former Deputy Jailer and Manager at Carhart.

Survivors include her husband Wallace Bragg of Cave City; a son Ricky Lee Harper (Beverly) of Cave City; a step-son Michael Bragg (Misty) and a step-daughter Christina Bragg (April) both of Cave City; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; 2 half-brothers Ronnie Coates of Glasgow and Robert Coates of Edmonton; a half-sister Lilly Mae Wright of Edmonton; 2 uncles James Basil of Cave City and Gene Basil of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, September 10, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 4:30pm Sunday at the funeral home.

