PATRICIA ANN KEY

on 03/08/2018 |

Patricia Ann Key 78, of Cave City, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Cave City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crafting; she was a member of the Red Hatters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Key in 2011; her parents, Bill Smith and Verda Mae Pedigo Lawson; two brothers, Guy and Sonny Smith; one sister, June Dennis.

She is survived by two children, Judie Harris and her husband Billy of Bowling Green, Tim Key and Melinda Pickett of Cave City; four sisters, Berda Vessels of Shepherdsville, Debbie Dowell of Shepherdsville, Jane Alred of Hiseville, and Joy Wright of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m.

