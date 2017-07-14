Logo


PATRICIA ANN LINDSEY WOLFE BAIZE

on 07/14/2017 |

Patricia Ann Lindsey Wolfe Baize, 64, of Bowling Green passed away at 8:00 AM July 14, 2017 at her residence. The Louisville native was a Homemaker and a member of Madison Avenue General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late James Monroe Lindsey and Cordie May Burkhead Lindsey.

Surviving are three daughters, Machelle Lee (Gregory) of Sebree and Sandra Kay Oquist (Danny) and Angela Carter (Richie) both of Bowling Green; two sons, Herbie Wolfe of Calhoun and Joseph Wolfe of Bowling Green; two brothers, David Lindsey of Louisville and Odell Lindsey of Owensboro; six sisters, Novella Smith and Susie McGaughey both of Louisville, Margie Frank, Mildred Whobrey and Barbara Casey all of Bowling Green and Marcella Basham of Smiths Grove; 16 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sweeden Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses to Gravil Funeral Home, P. O. Box 306, Brownsville, KY 42210.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.