Mrs. Patricia Ann (Rose) “Pat” Collins, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 63 years, 1 month and 15 days. She was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Monday, September 12, 1955 the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Fair) Rose.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Community Church, a Cumberland County High school graduate class of 1974, member of Hegira Homemakers, a We Care supporter, a seamstress at Sutton’s and Osh Kosh, and worked at E M K.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Alex and Opal (Traylor) Rose, Maternal Grandparents, Grover and Rosa Fair.

She is survived by husband, Dwight David Collins of Burkesville, Kentucky, daughter, Misty Wells of Burkesville, Kentucky, two sons, Billy David Collins of Albany, Kentucky, and Patrick Todd (and Jamie Lee) Collins of Burkesville, Kentucky, two brothers, Darrel (and Sherry) Rose, Jeff (and Rhonda) Rose both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Five grandchildren, Cody Lowder, Kristin Collins, Brooklyn Collins, Hadley Collins and Tayden Collins.

The Funeral service for Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Collins will be conducted on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Traylor Cemetery in Cumberland County, The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.