on 01/06/2018 |

Patricia Ann Somerlade, 69, of Glasgow, Kentucky formerly of Ashland, Ohio, went to be with her heavenly father Friday, January 5, 2018. She was a daughter of the late Thomas G. Thompson and Naomi M. McCormic. She was attending Glasgow Bible Church. She was formerly employed by the city of Ashland, Ohio as deputy clerk of Courts.

Her life was in service to Jesus Christ and the Christian faith and she lived that faith by example for her children and her grandchildren in hope that her family would be reunited with her in Heaven.

She is survived by three daughters: BethAnn Pyanowski (James), Rebecca Lovell (Homer) and Dawn Somerlade (Tracy Howman); eight grandchildren: Danielle Howell, Courtney Humphrey, Jessica Pyanowski, LeAnn Barnard, James C. Pyanowski, Chelsea Howell, Hayley Howell and Carlie Pyanowski; eight great-grandchildren; one sister: Karen Bair; her Chihuahua: Angel Marie.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Donald W. Somerlade.

Funeral will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.