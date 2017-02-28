Patricia Dawn Cumbee, 61 of Glasgow, died Friday February 24, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Oscar Benton Rigsby and Pauline Franklin Rigsby who survives. Mrs. Cumbee was a registered nurse at the Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital in Bowling Green, KY and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her mother Pauline “Polly” Rigsby of Glasgow; daughter Kaela Cumbee of CA. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her late husband Dennis Richard Cumbee and a sister Peggy Ross.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday March 2, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00am until time for services at 1:00pm at the funeral home.