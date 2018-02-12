on 12/02/2018 |

Patricia Elmore Pickett, 69, Glasgow, died Friday, November 30, 2018, at Diversicare of Glasgow. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Milza and Annie Lewis Chambers Elmore. She was a retired real estate agent.

Survivors include two daughters: Jennifer Lynn Haynes and husband Johnny, and Julie Ann Emanuele and husband Tullio; three granddaughters: Chelsie Ann Lile Parrish and husband Tavion, Paige Atwell, and Rachel Haynes Pace and husband Jason; one great-granddaughter: Presley Pace; two brothers: John Ray Elmore and wife Jo Brent, and Charles Elmore and wife Diana; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hugh O. Pickett; and two sisters: Wilma Guffey and Eddie Berry.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.