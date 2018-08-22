on 08/22/2018 |

Patricia Jane Albert, age 68, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She worked along side her husband as a brick layer and attended the Church of God. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert Bare and the late Theda Kincaid Bare.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Albert; four daughters, Melinda Atkinson, Munfordville, KY, Melissa Sturgeon and husband Michael, Bowling Green, KY, Hope Rich and husband Eugene, Munfordville, KY, Bobbie Matthews and husband Jamie, Munfordville, KY; one son, Henley “Gib” Albert, Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Doris Grevillius and husband Bob, Scotts City, MO, Nancy Brammer, Renick, WV; two brothers, Sammy Bare and wife Linda, Renick, WV, Roy Bare and wife Debbie, Renick, WV; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Robert Lee Albert Jr.; one great grandchild Kacy Long and two brothers Eddie & Billy Bare.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, August 24, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating. Interment will be at Albert Family Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.