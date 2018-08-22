Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PATRICIA JANE ALBERT

on 08/22/2018 |

Patricia Jane Albert, age 68, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She worked along side her husband as a brick layer and attended the Church of God. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert Bare and the late Theda Kincaid Bare.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Albert; four daughters, Melinda Atkinson, Munfordville, KY, Melissa Sturgeon and husband Michael, Bowling Green, KY, Hope Rich and husband Eugene, Munfordville, KY, Bobbie Matthews and husband Jamie, Munfordville, KY; one son, Henley “Gib” Albert, Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Doris Grevillius and husband Bob, Scotts City, MO, Nancy Brammer, Renick, WV; two brothers, Sammy Bare and wife Linda, Renick, WV, Roy Bare and wife Debbie, Renick, WV; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Robert Lee Albert Jr.; one great grandchild Kacy Long and two brothers Eddie & Billy Bare.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, August 24, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating. Interment will be at Albert Family Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PATRICIA JANE ALBERT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

JUANITA BRADLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/22 20%
High 80° / Low 54°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 08/23 10%
High 80° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Friday 08/24 10%
High 83° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.